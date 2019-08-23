Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 28.37 N/A -0.92 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Eyenovia Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. Eyenovia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesoblast Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Eyenovia Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 8.1%. Competitively, 4.6% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited was more bullish than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.