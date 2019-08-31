Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Contrasting side by side

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.39 N/A -0.92 0.00 Evogene Ltd. 2 25.22 N/A -0.74 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mesoblast Limited and Evogene Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mesoblast Limited and Evogene Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Evogene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Evogene Ltd. has -26.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Mesoblast Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.