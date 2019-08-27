Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|30.20
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-17.1%
|-13.1%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mesoblast Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.83%
|1.98%
|-8.85%
|13.44%
|-27.26%
|25%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
