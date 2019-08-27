Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 30.20 N/A -0.92 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesoblast Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Applied Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mesoblast Limited beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.