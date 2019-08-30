Mesoblast Limited (MESO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Contrasting side by side

Both Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast Limited 5 29.27 N/A -0.92 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -17.1% -13.1% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility and Risk

Mesoblast Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.85 beta. From a competition point of view, Affimed N.V. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Mesoblast Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Affimed N.V.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Affimed N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mesoblast Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Mesoblast Limited and Affimed N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 182.69% and its consensus target price is $8.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mesoblast Limited and Affimed N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 41.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.15% of Affimed N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesoblast Limited -2.83% 1.98% -8.85% 13.44% -27.26% 25% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year Mesoblast Limited has 25% stronger performance while Affimed N.V. has -3.54% weaker performance.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.