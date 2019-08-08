Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Analysts See $-0.23 EPS; ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (ATGFF) Shorts Down By 8.78%

ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had a decrease of 8.78% in short interest. ATGFF’s SI was 8.74M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.78% from 9.58 million shares previously. With 12,200 avg volume, 716 days are for ALTAGAS LTD ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:ATGFF)’s short sellers to cover ATGFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1,973 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to report $-0.23 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Mesoblast Limited’s analysts see -8.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.45% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 6,672 shares traded. Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has declined 27.26% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MESO News: 30/05/2018 – MSB:MESOBLAST NAMES NEW CFO; 29/05/2018 – Mesoblast Financial Results Webcast for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD MSB.AX – QTRLY REVENUE $1.07 BLN VS $901 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Mesoblast Partners With Cartherics to Develop ’off-the-shelf’ Cell-based lmmunotherapies for Solid Cancers; 08/05/2018 – Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Results for Acute Graft Versus Host Disease Presented at 2018 International Society for Cell and Gene; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST NAMES NEW CFO; 30/05/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD MSB.AX – MUNTNER TO REPLACE PAUL HODGKINSON; 28/03/2018 – Mesoblast Phase 3 Cell Therapy Trial for Chronic Low Back Pain Completes Enrollment; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – PROCEEDS OF CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE PRIMARILY USED TOWARDS FUNDING COMMERCIALIZATION OF MSC-100-IV; 01/05/2018 – Mesoblast Cell Therapies Featured at Vatican International Healthcare Conference

Mesoblast Limited develops cell-based medicines. The company has market cap of $480.20 million. The firm has leveraged its proprietary technology platform based on mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells to establish a portfolio of late-stage product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s allogeneic cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high and unmet medical needs, including cardiovascular conditions, immunologic and inflammatory conditions, orthopedic disorders, and oncology and hematology conditions.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure firm in North America. The company has market cap of $4.26 billion. It operates through three divisions: Gas, Power, and Utilities. It currently has negative earnings. The Gas segment engages in natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, and storage; and natural gas and NGL marketing activities, as well as buying and selling natural gas.