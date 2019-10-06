Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Upped By $1.58 Million Its Banner (BANR) Holding; German American Bancorp Has 2.89 Sentiment

German American Bancorp Inc (GABC) investors sentiment increased to 2.89 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.66, from 2.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 52 investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 18 reduced and sold equity positions in German American Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 9.77 million shares, up from 9.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding German American Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 39 New Position: 13.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Banner Corp (BANR) stake by 27.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 29,205 shares as Banner Corp (BANR)’s stock rose 11.85%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 136,980 shares with $7.42M value, up from 107,775 last quarter. Banner Corp now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 188,833 shares traded or 8.78% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has declined 5.68% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BANR News: 18/05/2018 – EPRINT GROUP LTD 1884.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS FROM E-BANNER SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Increases Qtrly Cash Div by 40% to $0.35 Per Shr, Schedules 1Q18 Conference Call and Webcast and Renews Stk Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Announces “All or Nothing” Banner for Upcoming Global Sports Docuseries; 23/03/2018 – Banner Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: 03-23-18 – Fitzgerald, Allegheny League of Municipalities Announce Banner Communities; 17/05/2018 – First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Banner Corp Raises Quarter Dividend to 35c; 25/04/2018 – Banner Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting, Shareholders Approve All Proposals and Confirm All Nominated Directors to Board; New Directors Join the Board; 22/05/2018 – The U.S. Small Business Administration Again Names Banner Bank Regional Lender of the Year in Washington; Star Performer in; 28/03/2018 – PA House of Reps: Kortz: Four municipalities in the 38th Legislative District recognized as 2018 Banner Communities

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company has market cap of $834.49 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. It has a 14.2 P/E ratio. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

More notable recent German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To German American Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GABC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Insiders Own Shares In German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC), A Stock That Climbed 75% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Reports Record Quarterly Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 08, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

The stock increased 0.81% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.3. About 24,938 shares traded. German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC) has declined 15.51% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GABC News: 13/04/2018 – German American Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS AN AGGREGATE INDICATED VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $101.0 MLN; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHAREHOLDERS WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $12.00 PER FIRST SECURITY SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP INC – TRANSACTION HAS A VALUE OF $40.00 PER FIRST SECURITY COMMON SHARE; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, & FIRST SECURITY, REPORT MERGER PACT; 22/05/2018 – German American Bancorp, Inc. and First Security, Inc. Announce Definitive Merger Agreement; 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP – AFTER DEAL COMPLETION, ANTICIPATED THAT A BOARD MEMBER OF FIRST SECURITY WILL BE JOINING BOARD OF GERMAN AMERICAN; 28/03/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 22/04/2018 – DJ German American Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GABC); 22/05/2018 – GERMAN AMERICAN – MICHAEL BECKWITH, PRESIDENT & CEO OF FIRST SECURITY, WILL ASSUME NEWLY ESTABLISHED ROLE OF KENTUCKY DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in German American Bancorp, Inc. for 130,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 30,397 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Champlain Investment Partners Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Indiana-based Lynch & Associates In has invested 0.27% in the stock. Field & Main Bank, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,900 shares.

Analysts await German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. GABC’s profit will be $15.73M for 13.26 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by German American Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 41 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $366,369 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold BANR shares while 54 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 27.78 million shares or 2.03% less from 28.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Raymond James Assoc accumulated 8,317 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.1% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 3 were accumulated by Next. Blackrock stated it has 5.23M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% or 18,402 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Alphaone Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 17,443 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv holds 0.01% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) or 25,071 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 16,787 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 11,700 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 143 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 219,177 shares. Ellington Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 5,700 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 35,375 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Upland Software Inc stake by 12,060 shares to 153,605 valued at $6.99M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spire Inc stake by 13,475 shares and now owns 125,971 shares. Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) was reduced too.