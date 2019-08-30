Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed Selective Ins Group (SIGI) Holding as Shares Rose; Moreno Evelyn V Has Trimmed Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $525,250

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $221.41. About 114,748 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Selective Ins Group Inc (SIGI) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 30,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.81% . The institutional investor held 158,514 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, down from 188,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Selective Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.8. About 10,075 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 27.57% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Dev; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group Announces 1Q Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q PROPERTY LOSSES EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: Losses ro Reduce Fully Diluted Earnings Per Shr by 44c; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Selective Insurance 1Q EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance: That Estimated 11c/Share Would Partially Offset Losse

More notable recent Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Selective Insurance’s (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Selective to Nominate John Marchioni to Stand for Election to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Forbes Names Selective Insurance One of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 46,805 shares to 163,691 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SIGI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 45.82 million shares or 2.75% less from 47.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aurora Invest Counsel stated it has 32,877 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 30,893 shares. Mariner Ltd accumulated 3,406 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru holds 5,210 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board reported 93,122 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Covington Advisors owns 78,578 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 4,910 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd owns 55,826 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 979,210 shares. Amer Gp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) for 43,970 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 29 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI). Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 3.40 million shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.02% in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Forget the Inverted Yield Curve, These 3 Stocks Just Hit All-Time Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Edwards Lifesciences (EW) on Watch on SAPIEN 3 Recall – StreetInsider.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Beautiful Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s (NYSE:EW) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.