Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Trimmed Position in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by $3.41 Million; Crestwood Capital Management LP Cut Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $4.31 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 38.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 61,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 161,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.15. About 1.12 million shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 16.86% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.29% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE, NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Smith to Replace Juan Pablo Tardio as CFO Upon His Retirement in June; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 51,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59 million, down from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Investment Mangement reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Td Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 207 shares or 0% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) reported 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 34,865 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 119,981 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,600 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Comm reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0.13% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 5,140 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.01% stake. 13,381 were reported by Anderson Hoagland &. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,611 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 17,805 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,676 shares. Beddow Cap Management stated it has 118,030 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 3,700.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. HP’s profit will be $39.39M for 36.22 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.45% negative EPS growth.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10,085 shares to 277,570 shares, valued at $9.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co accumulated 4,162 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 5,271 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Edgewood Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.62M shares. 25,461 are owned by Edgestream Prtn L P. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Melvin Cap Ltd Partnership reported 3.37% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Ltd Company reported 0.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ally invested in 10,000 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Financial Mngmt Professionals has 22 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Co invested in 38,651 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.35% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 143,249 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 324,088 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Swedbank has invested 3.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). National Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 190,705 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.65 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.