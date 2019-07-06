Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Increased by $1.64 Million; Northrock Partners Has Raised Its Position in Target (TGT) by $645,040 as Stock Value Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 223,061 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12 million, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.67 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590 shares, and cut its stake in Lrad Corp (NASDAQ:LRAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Champlain Investment Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1.56M shares stake. Globeflex Cap Lp reported 26,561 shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 17,957 shares. Highstreet Asset invested in 0% or 36 shares. Menta Cap reported 7,824 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Com holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 47,641 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29,758 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Daiwa Gp holds 0% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Llc reported 459,308 shares. 3,039 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Cwm Ltd Company holds 11 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Co reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 18,913 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Finance Mgmt has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 50,430 shares to 368,210 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH) by 275,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 944,887 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.