Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Stake in Childrens Pl (PLCE) Raised by $1.16 Million; D-E Shaw & Company Has Upped Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $410.38 Million

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 7101.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 6.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416.23 million, up from 88,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 4.12M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 14.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 11,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08 million, up from 81,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.3. About 203,838 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES A 25% INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind StoneMor Partners, Carvana, Children’s Place, Orchids Paper Products, Aerojet Rock; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 12% Operating Margin and $12 in EPS by End 2020; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018

