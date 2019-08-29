Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); Dominion Resources (D) Stock Value Declined While Mason Street Advisors Has Upped Position by $1.63 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 432,896 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 23.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 21,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 114,033 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74M, up from 92,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.62. About 2.21 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/04/2018 – DOMINION RAISES NORTH ANNA 1 REACTOR TO 29% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $189,982 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 60,290 shares to 156,914 shares, valued at $15.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,685 shares, and cut its stake in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invs LP has 13,385 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,705 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd Co. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 34,100 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). C World Wide Gp Inc Hldg A S reported 17,325 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 146,638 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 17,842 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 1.29M are held by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Champlain Invest Ltd Co owns 0.48% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.56M shares. Nomura Hldgs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Aqr Management Limited Com owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 15,224 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Mason Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 8,269 shares to 12,862 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 17,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,565 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.82 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. 1,096 are held by Estabrook. Stewart And Patten Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 2,698 shares. Cibc Bank Usa accumulated 0.07% or 6,403 shares. Farmers Bancshares stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability reported 709,362 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.09% or 13,025 shares in its portfolio. 4,863 are owned by Ashfield Prns Lc. Mufg Americas invested in 0.01% or 4,501 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 46,731 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Benedict Advsr holds 0.82% or 24,711 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr accumulated 0.15% or 456,828 shares. South Dakota Invest Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 54,700 shares. Atwood & Palmer owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1,100 shares. Strs Ohio reported 608,215 shares stake.