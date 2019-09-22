Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Raised Stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX); Rodgers Brothers Boosted Its Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding by $337,624

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 12,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 32,179 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 20,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 5.18M shares traded or 18.92% up from the average. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – Utility CenterPoint Energy to buy Vectren in $6 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy and Vectren to Merge; 23/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY TO BUY VECTREN FOR $72/SHARE; ASSUME DEBT; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT – ANTICIPATES ACHIEVING HIGH END OF ITS $1.50 – $1.60 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH VECTREN MERGER; 15/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SETS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF HOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT BOOSTS ENABLE 2018 NET INCOME FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Agile lnteroperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core lntegrative Communications Technologies; 23/04/2018 – Lester Shen: Exclusive: CenterPoint Energy Nears Deal to Acquire Vectren-Sources – The New York Times; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren, sources say [20:49 BST05 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) by 21.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 19,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 109,611 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, up from 89,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 310,521 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCRX); 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 PACIRA SAYS COO HAS LEFT TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,153 shares to 15,561 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,388 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CNP shares while 172 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 371.08 million shares or 1.57% more from 365.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Com holds 0.04% or 413,488 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Guardian Life Insur Of America owns 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 1,445 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd holds 4.70M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 51,653 shares. Artemis Investment Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 225,485 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. James Invest Rech Incorporated reported 0.42% stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Schroder Mgmt holds 269,201 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt invested in 11,952 shares. Palisade Cap Limited Liability Corp Nj invested in 0.03% or 33,450 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd holds 0.1% or 43,136 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Fund Ltd Partnership owns 734,346 shares. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.22% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.6% stake. Opus Point Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 11,250 shares. Amer Century Cos Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 90,918 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 6,159 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 84,743 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Consonance Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.80M shares or 8.62% of its portfolio. First Republic Management owns 5,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,365 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.09% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 21,622 were reported by Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership. Jpmorgan Chase invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Affinity Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 11,719 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc by 209,335 shares to 40,430 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,365 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).