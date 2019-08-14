Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Position In Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Was Raised; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Declined, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Lifted Its Holding by $977,704

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.52. About 417,580 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 5,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 56,480 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 51,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $162.06. About 20.22 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 10/04/2018 – Spin Master’s PAW Patrol wins an award from Tmall, the online marketplace of the Alibaba Group; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 36,245 shares to 102,089 shares, valued at $7.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 98,325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 542,745 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 40,254 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 13,385 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.05% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 19,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 459,308 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 6,628 shares. Axa holds 0.02% or 180,378 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shaker Limited Liability Oh has invested 1.52% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Comerica Natl Bank owns 52,153 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 82,901 shares. Stifel has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 734,398 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Da Davidson owns 18,459 shares.