Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Position in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; Centurylink Investment Management Company Position In Omnicom Group (OMC) Was Has Lifted

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 85.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 8,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 19,056 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.71. About 517,806 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Creates Global Experiential Practice Area; 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 28.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 51,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 130,910 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31M, down from 182,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22B market cap company. It closed at $61.06 lastly. It is down 3.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 07/05/2018 – lntegra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.48 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

