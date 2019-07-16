Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Maintains Holding in Premier (PINC); As Grubhub (GRUB) Market Value Declined, Barton Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 49,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 600,247 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.70 million, up from 550,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.47. About 1.73 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 37.45% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon:; 10/05/2018 – Amazon, Google, Kount, Bank of America, GrubHub and PayPal Among Presenters at 2018 Mobile Payments Conference in Chicago; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB; 23/04/2018 – Half Sky’s Li Ran Pitches GrubHub at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 22/04/2018 – Uber Eats is the fastest-growing meal delivery service in the U.S., bringing in nearly as much new customer revenue as GrubHub:

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 392,281 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 03/04/2018 – Forty Seven, Inc. Appoints Ann D. Rhoads as Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE RANGE TO $1.612 BLN TO $1.649 BLN; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $137,748 activity. Another trade for 3,733 shares valued at $137,748 was sold by D’ARCY STEPHEN R.. 10,436 shares valued at $416,918 were sold by Hargraves David Alfred on Wednesday, January 16.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 20,110 shares to 45,965 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 30,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,514 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.