Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Inphi (IPHI) Stake By $1.86 Million; Atmos Energy (ATO) SI Increased By 6.05%

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) had an increase of 6.05% in short interest. ATO’s SI was 3.45 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.05% from 3.25M shares previously. With 687,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)’s short sellers to cover ATO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $108.63. About 534,893 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Inphi Corp (IPHI) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 43,210 shares as Inphi Corp (IPHI)’s stock rose 25.94%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 224,365 shares with $9.81M value, down from 267,575 last quarter. Inphi Corp now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.08% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 964,805 shares traded or 10.83% up from the average. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 19/03/2018 – INPHI CORP IPHI.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 22/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Inphi Opens OFC 2018 with Comprehensive Portfolio of Solutions for Data Center Interconnects and Inside Data Centers; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Rev $67.3M-$71.3M; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IPHI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 77.68 million shares or 60.55% more from 48.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street owns 1.12M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com holds 2.17 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aperio Lc accumulated 7,505 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 159,764 were reported by Cortina Asset Limited Liability. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Prelude Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,474 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 9,965 shares. Stephens Investment Management Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 389,528 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wasatch Advsrs has invested 0.18% in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 3.20 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 176,200 shares.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inphi Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Inphi’s Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Inphi (IPHI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) At US$45.80? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Inphi (NYSE:IPHI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Inphi has $6500 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.20’s average target is -9.49% below currents $62.09 stock price. Inphi had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of IPHI in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy Corp has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 4.94% above currents $108.63 stock price. Atmos Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.5 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.