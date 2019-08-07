Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Idacorp (IDA) Position; Bloom Tree Partners Has Raised By $5.66 Million Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Position

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) stake by 14.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloom Tree Partners Llc acquired 514,984 shares as Icici Bk Ltd (IBN)’s stock rose 7.11%. The Bloom Tree Partners Llc holds 4.15M shares with $47.60M value, up from 3.64M last quarter. Icici Bk Ltd now has $39.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 8.52 million shares traded or 29.24% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 31/03/2018 – India’s CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD 4Q NET INCOME 2.12B RUPEES; 16/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS RESPONDED TO SEBI REQUEST FOR CLARIFICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Avista Advisory Group founder denies business dealings with India’s ICICI Bank – Mint; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Idacorp Inc (IDA) stake by 27.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 60,290 shares as Idacorp Inc (IDA)’s stock rose 3.28%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 156,914 shares with $15.62 million value, down from 217,204 last quarter. Idacorp Inc now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $104.04. About 181,861 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 3 Days Before IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “IDACORP (IDA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Factors Make IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About IDACORP Inc (IDA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs holds 2,878 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corp has 6,869 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 8,876 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 4,005 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 5,000 shares. Energ Income Partners Ltd Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 302,732 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 2,514 were reported by Hl Finance Svcs Ltd. Victory Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 794 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo owns 2,518 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability reported 11,491 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, a California-based fund reported 37,698 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).