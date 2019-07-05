Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered Clean Harbors (CLH) Stake by $3.04 Million; Stock Price Rose; Signalpoint Asset Management Decreased Its Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Holding by $407,696

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.09. About 301,618 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 42,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,130 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 196,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 54,285 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 30.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 29/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 281308 – CLEAN HARBORS DEER PARK; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.63 million for 10.62 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Rite Aid (RAD) Incurs Loss in Q1, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CarMax (KMX) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q1, Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. Raw Steel Output Up Y/Y as Capacity Remains Above 80% – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY May Not Continue To Sustain This Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc. Closes Offering of US$1.0 Billion Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.54 per share. CLH’s profit will be $34.41 million for 28.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 588.89% EPS growth.