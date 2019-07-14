Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lowered By $3.06 Million Its Wendys Co (WEN) Position; Northern Trust Has Upped By $9.15 Million Its Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Wendys Co (WEN) stake by 36.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 179,720 shares as Wendys Co (WEN)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 318,677 shares with $5.70 million value, down from 498,397 last quarter. Wendys Co now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 2.12M shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Wendy’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Nelson Peltz’s Trian Continues to be Wendy’s Largest Stockholder With Beneficial Ownership of 47.7M Shrs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program

Northern Trust Corp increased Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) stake by 18.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northern Trust Corp acquired 247,178 shares as Kb Financial Group Inc (KB)'s stock declined 5.34%. The Northern Trust Corp holds 1.57 million shares with $58.25 million value, up from 1.32 million last quarter. Kb Financial Group Inc now has $14.65 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.26. About 153,503 shares traded or 8.86% up from the average. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 29.24% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.67% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wendy’s had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Oppenheimer. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was downgraded by Mizuho. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WEN in report on Friday, June 28 with “Overweight” rating. Wedbush maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold WEN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp owns 42,968 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 44,401 shares. Oakbrook Lc has 0.02% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 17,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 24,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York-based Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.41% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Guggenheim Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Bbva Compass Bancorporation, a Texas-based fund reported 11,076 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 17,809 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Llc has invested 0.49% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 232 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.47% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 2.76 million shares.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.14 per share. WEN’s profit will be $39.23 million for 28.75 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. sold $51.33 million.