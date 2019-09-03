Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Lifted Its Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) as Share Value Declined; Tekne Capital Management Raised Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $3.19 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 19,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 198,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.12M, up from 179,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $508.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 6.55M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data privacy fallout could give a boost to the online ledger underlying bitcoin: Analyst; 02/05/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: Cambridge Analytica is shutting down and declaring bankruptcy after the Facebook data controversy:…; 03/04/2018 – MGH Survey Finds More than Two in Three Facebook Users Trust Facebook Less Than They Did Before Learning of Cambridge Analytica; 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Cambridge Analytica preyed on ‘neuroticism’; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 18/03/2018 – New York Post: NBC News’ Andy Lack is not a fan of Facebook; 30/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: WhatsApp co-founder to exit Facebook after reportedly clashing with other leaders; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 276,227 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 224,715 shares to 485 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 217,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,037 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 1.70 million shares. Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 143,354 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,636 shares. Icon Advisers has 83,274 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 38,644 shares or 0% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.06% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company has 82,339 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 13,385 shares in its portfolio. Scout accumulated 767,504 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 21,000 shares. 14,159 are held by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 420,799 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 0.02% or 31,127 shares. Axa has 0.02% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 180,378 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Supernus Is Once Again A Super Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Willis Counsel holds 263,400 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 232,482 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Rdl stated it has 5,685 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 107,490 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,879 shares. Moreover, Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Wi has 0.67% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,990 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corporation invested in 259,660 shares. Robertson Opportunity Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.49% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.87% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Natl Bank Of Stockton holds 5,311 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc reported 9,112 shares. Charles Schwab Management Inc owns 9.73M shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Burney Communications owns 0.29% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 27,719 shares.