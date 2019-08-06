Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Increases Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); Iamgold (IAG) Holding Held by Sprott Inc

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 583.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 403,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 472,842 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 69,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.36% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 9.10 million shares traded or 46.81% up from the average. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 14/05/2018 – IAMGOLD files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced lnferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the Eastern Borosi Project; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 519,046 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 49,457 shares or 0% of the stock. Malaga Cove Limited Com owns 10,504 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company reported 11,988 shares. 198,684 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Metropolitan Life holds 8,619 shares. Geode Capital Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 28,699 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Franklin Street Inc Nc accumulated 28,645 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 75,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,526 were accumulated by Victory Cap Management Incorporated. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 21,535 shares. Moreover, Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 67,220 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 13,523 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 33,045 shares to 68,275 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,685 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 632,169 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $77.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND).

