Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Its Position in Premier (PINC) by $342,890; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Trimmed Position

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 86.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 57,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 8,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470,000, down from 65,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 620,278 shares traded or 41.94% up from the average. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss $103.5M; 31/05/2018 – MERCK – FINANCIAL TERMS OF COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/05/2018 – Howard University Hospital Becomes Newest Academic Health System Member of Premier Inc; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in Premier; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – WakeMed Selects Premier Inc. to Help Advance Journey Toward Value-based Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC PINC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc by 128,190 shares to 165,665 shares, valued at $7.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 26,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,948 shares, and cut its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 10,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reinhart Partners Inc invested in 162,450 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 1.03M shares. Howe And Rusling reported 0% stake. Icon Advisers invested in 0.14% or 41,132 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Limited Co has 0.41% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 155,719 shares. Mesirow Financial owns 277,570 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Fort L P, a Maryland-based fund reported 55,499 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.12% or 2.19 million shares. Quantbot LP stated it has 20,894 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 87,633 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 16,268 shares. Gp Inc holds 1,014 shares. Century Companies Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. 1.02 million are owned by First Lp.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.04% or 10,067 shares in its portfolio. Verity Verity Limited Liability reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Llc has 38,029 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Mount Vernon Assoc Inc Md owns 46,490 shares for 3.83% of their portfolio. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 257,813 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 1.19 million were reported by River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Cap Counsel Lc Ny holds 0.07% or 17,797 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 51,921 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr has invested 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.93% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 97,910 shares. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,863 shares. Cambridge holds 1.88% or 580,908 shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel reported 4.96% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.47% or 19,785 shares in its portfolio.

