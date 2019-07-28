Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Its Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake; Stone Ridge Asset Management Decreased Its Resources Connection (RECN) Holding

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) stake by 568.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 155,275 shares as Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART)’s stock declined 0.62%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 182,585 shares with $10.17 million value, up from 27,310 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C now has $5.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 381,919 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has declined 20.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 27/03/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Resources Connection Inc (RECN) stake by 42.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc analyzed 21,648 shares as Resources Connection Inc (RECN)'s stock declined 6.92%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 29,560 shares with $489,000 value, down from 51,208 last quarter. Resources Connection Inc now has $541.41 million valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 147,898 shares traded or 22.47% up from the average. Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) has risen 1.73% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.70% the S&P500.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 18,724 shares to 43,657 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 12,618 shares and now owns 69,506 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold RECN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 25.38 million shares or 1.17% more from 25.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 121,775 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0% stake. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com reported 22,044 shares. Strs Ohio reported 39,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 247,682 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 10,052 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Com owns 89,228 shares. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 69,045 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested in 0% or 58,033 shares. Glenmede Co Na reported 413 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Integra Lifesciences had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by BTIG Research. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Piper Jaffray. JMP Securities maintained Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) rating on Tuesday, February 26. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $62 target. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) stake by 29,025 shares to 30,643 valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) stake by 36,245 shares and now owns 102,089 shares. Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) was reduced too.

