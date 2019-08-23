Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Its Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake; SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (SYRVF) Shorts Up By 0.32%

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA ORDINARY SHARES S (OTCMKTS:SYRVF) had an increase of 0.32% in short interest. SYRVF’s SI was 465,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.32% from 464,200 shares previously. It closed at $2.5639 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) stake by 568.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 155,275 shares as Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART)’s stock rose 24.59%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 182,585 shares with $10.17 million value, up from 27,310 last quarter. Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C now has $5.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61.47. About 81,841 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA REPORTS AMENDMENT & EXTENSION OF CREDIT TO MAY 3, 2023; 24/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M

Sacyr, S.A. engages in the construction and concessions, industry, and services businesses in Spain and internationally. The company has market cap of $. It offers various construction services comprising civil engineering, and residential and non-residential building infrastructures. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also manages infrastructure, such as motorways, hospitals, transport hubs, etc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 26,962 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex LP has 0.18% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Cardinal Capital owns 0.29% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 17,986 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) or 31,946 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 18,900 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Limited Co has 0.47% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson LP has invested 0.83% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Tower Research Cap Ltd (Trc) stated it has 6,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 315,296 are owned by Principal Finance Gru. D E Shaw And holds 0.03% or 483,286 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 50,796 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 32 shares. Ftb holds 0% or 827 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 139,357 shares. Profund Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,427 shares in its portfolio.

