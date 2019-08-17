Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Its Holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) as Shares Declined; Water Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Artesian Resources (ARTNA) by $489,325

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 441,383 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 13,225 shares as the company's stock declined 1.18% . The hedge fund held 81,229 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, up from 68,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Artesian Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 10,926 shares traded. Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA) has declined 1.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold ARTNA shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 2.49% more from 3.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 19,572 shares. The Virginia-based Hendershot Investments has invested 0.08% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Citigroup has invested 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). 36,012 were reported by Kbc Group Nv. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 72,359 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Vanguard Gru stated it has 0% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Axa holds 13,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp invested in 24,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 102,330 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,127 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited owns 1,204 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Artesian Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTNA). Motco, Texas-based fund reported 495 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 3,155 shares to 11,175 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 106,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,190 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.06 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Da Davidson Company stated it has 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Moreover, Oak Ridge Invs Llc has 0.33% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Maryland-based Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 10,735 shares. Menta Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). American Century Companies Inc accumulated 0% or 88,958 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd accumulated 10,504 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 34,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 52,153 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa accumulated 163,034 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 183,119 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 462,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

