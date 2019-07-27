Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Upped Its Holding in Premier (PINC) as Share Value Rose; Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) Shares Rose While Df Dent & Co Trimmed Position by $1.26 Million

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Com (JNJ) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 9,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,673 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77M, down from 114,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend & Growth HLS Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Premier Inc (PINC) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 10,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,570 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.57 million, up from 267,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Premier Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.86. About 194,114 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 17.87% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 17/04/2018 – Premier Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 01/05/2018 – Three-Year Contract Awarded to KARL STORZ by Premier Inc. for Video Laryngoscopy Products; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – West Virginia University Health System Engages Premier Inc. on Total Cost Management; 22/03/2018 – Premier Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER 3Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 66C; 07/05/2018 – PREMIER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.24 TO $2.28, EST. $2.29

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold PINC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 1.33% more from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.03M were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. 118 were reported by Covington Cap Management. Asset Management One Company Limited invested in 9,306 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg holds 0.31% or 1.09 million shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Ser Inc holds 0.01% or 341 shares in its portfolio. Principal Finance Gp holds 40,572 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 6,813 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Hikari Pwr holds 8,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC). Brinker stated it has 29,230 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) for 54,602 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 144,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 62,691 are owned by Kennedy Cap Incorporated.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 141,000 shares to 232,165 shares, valued at $6.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 75,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,300 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EGBN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $137,748 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greylin Mangement invested in 3.46% or 110,119 shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 17,600 shares. Moreover, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 3.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak reported 15,124 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.78% or 10.38 million shares. Regions Financial owns 468,335 shares. Alley invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 152,656 shares. South Texas Money Mngmt accumulated 9,527 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2,000 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corp stated it has 370 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Blue Edge Limited holds 10,998 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Centurylink Inv accumulated 29,769 shares. Private Advisor Gp Limited Company owns 231,698 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.