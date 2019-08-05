Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Trimmed Position in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) as Stock Price Declined; Cheviot Value Management Lowered Its Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.88 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Brandywine Rlty Tr (BDN) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 198,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 565,845 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.97 million, down from 764,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Brandywine Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Sees 2018 EPS 29c-EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1% of Applied Opto; 30/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes to Build Gated Community Offering 22 Townhomes in Anaheim, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q FFO 32c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brandywine: Patience Is A Virtue – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Significant Investment Activity, Third Quarter 2018 Results, Narrows 2018 Guidance and Provides Initial 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brandywine Realty Trust Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 03, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold BDN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 167.16 million shares or 5.19% more from 158.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communication holds 0.01% or 98,550 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Co owns 34,615 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Anchor Advisors has 0.01% invested in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) for 18,040 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 54,639 shares. Dupont Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Pnc Group holds 0% or 20,273 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 181,000 shares. 1.91M were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.04% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP accumulated 0.28% or 1.31 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 327,180 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.43M for 10.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Stifel Fin Corp holds 0.02% or 162,410 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). M&T National Bank Corp reported 32,256 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Gp Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 3.84% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 174,526 shares. Moreover, Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 55,691 shares. Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Hartford Fincl Management Incorporated stated it has 600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sequent Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 16,319 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Fruth Invest has invested 0.41% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cornerstone Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.06% or 67,517 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 6,423 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 980 shares stake.