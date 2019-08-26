Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Stake in Moog (MOG.A) as Shares Were Volatile; American Intl Group Com New (AIG) Valuation Rose While Towercrest Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.01. About 921,081 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns AIG Europe And AIG UK ‘A+’ Ratings; Outlook Neg; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Moog Inc (MOG.A) by 15.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 18,325 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 96,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39M, down from 114,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Moog Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $79.93. About 45,881 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $170 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 01/05/2018 – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Receives ACPN Content Excellence Award for MOOG® Hub Assemblies Catalog; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Towercrest Capital Management, which manages about $347.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 7,265 shares to 135,302 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 4,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,617 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).