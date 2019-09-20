Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Holding in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) as Market Valuation Declined; Bahl & Gaynor Has Lowered Position in W P Carey (WPC) as Market Value Rose

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 14,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 27,150 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $604,000, down from 41,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 2.02M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO- NEW ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES BOOKED DURING QUARTER $201 MLN COMPARED TO $153 MLN SHIPPED FROM BACKLOG; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Industry Fundamentals Continue to Improve; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 40.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 33,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 50,010 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.06 million, down from 83,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 372,277 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $13.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5,725 shares to 15,404 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $216.29 million for 17.75 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.65 million for 62.17 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.

