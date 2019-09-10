Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lowered Its Holding in Chemical Finl (CHFC) by $2.37 Million; Chou Associates Management Lifted Its Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) Position

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor (SHOS) by 225.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 901,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.96% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Sears Hometown & Outlet Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 52,407 shares traded. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) has risen 15.00% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOS News: 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in North Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 09/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Blakely Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Mississippi Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – Sears Hometown & Outlet 4Q Loss/Shr $1.46; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in South Carolina Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in Tennessee Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Seabrook Sears Hometown Store; 06/03/2018 – Two Sears Hometown Stores in California Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy; 19/04/2018 – SEARS HOMETOWN AND OUTLET STORES INC SHOS.O QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE DECREASED $0.56 TO $1.46 LOSS PER SHARE FROM $2.02 LOSS PER SHARE; 06/03/2018 – Three Sears Hometown Stores in Wisconsin Refresh Appliance Retail Strategy

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 26.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 57,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 162,722 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, down from 220,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51M shares traded or 143.24% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation and TCF Financial Corporation to Hold Special Meetings of Shareholders on June 7, 2019 – Business Wire” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CHFC – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemical Financial, TCF name execs for combined company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2019 net income of $62.9 million, representing $0.87 of earnings per diluted share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CHFC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 61.06 million shares or 2.37% more from 59.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 798,024 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Company Na. 31,235 were reported by Dean Cap. Rothschild & Asset Management Us stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 53,370 are held by Morgan Stanley. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 6,648 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 5,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 30,698 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 83,149 shares. 10,566 are held by Amalgamated National Bank & Trust. Old Dominion reported 21,845 shares. Prudential reported 0.04% stake. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 370,997 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 19,900 shares.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.43 million activity. KLAESER DENNIS L bought 10,018 shares worth $392,205. The insider Provost David T bought 10,100 shares worth $395,789. On Thursday, June 13 the insider TORGOW GARY bought $395,789.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold SHOS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 11.26 million shares or 9.25% more from 10.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp accumulated 29,500 shares. Renaissance Lc accumulated 557,726 shares. Northern Corp holds 18,963 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn, a California-based fund reported 19 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Commercial Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 17,452 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc owns 1.26 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp holds 5,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Chou Associates has 1.14% invested in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Towerview holds 0.03% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS) or 25,000 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 5,678 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 37,217 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Rbs Prtn LP has invested 4.22% in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 589 shares.