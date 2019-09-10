Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lifted Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position by $1.64 Million as Stock Declined; Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $407,030 as Share Price Declined

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 303.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 3,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $544,000, up from 865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $149.69. About 624,975 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UNDER ASC 606 OF $2,455 MLN TO $2,505 MLN; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.2. About 109,119 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 45 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 696 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Campbell & Invest Adviser Limited Co accumulated 5,809 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ajo Limited Partnership reported 84,236 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0.01% or 13,385 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 18,045 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). First Mercantile Trust reported 1,665 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 170,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $189,982 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 155,565 shares to 513,643 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,293 shares, and cut its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 39,219 shares to 265,523 shares, valued at $69.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 206,232 shares, and cut its stake in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 1,381 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 16,400 shares. Farmers Comml Bank holds 0.02% or 203 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 2.77 million shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. 5,326 were reported by Of Vermont. Rhumbline Advisers has 377,422 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Logan Mgmt owns 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 215 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 113 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.07% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Atria Investments Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

