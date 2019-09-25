Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lifted By $320,775 Its Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Holding; Second Curve Capital Has Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) stake by 4.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 8,225 shares as Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 201,112 shares with $7.88M value, up from 192,887 last quarter. Ameris Bancorp now has $2.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 12,640 shares traded. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has declined 17.92% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ABCB News: 10/05/2018 – Atlantic Coast Financial: Merger With Ameris Bancorp Has Received Stockholder and Regulatory Approval; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q EPS 70c; 20/04/2018 – Ameris Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Opus Magnum Ameris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPUS); 22/03/2018 – ATLANTIC COAST FINL HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH AMERIS BANCORP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ameris Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABCB); 09/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL RESERVE APPROVES MERGER BETWEEN AMERIS BANCORP ABCB.O AND ATLANTIC COAST FINANCIAL CORPORATION ACFC.O; 29/05/2018 – Ameris Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation; 20/04/2018 – AMERIS BANCORP 1Q OPER EPS 73C, EST. 76C; 22/03/2018 Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation Stockholders Approve Merger With Ameris Bancorp

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 72.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 56,786 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Second Curve Capital Llc holds 22,000 shares with $638,000 value, down from 78,786 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $270.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.06. About 4.03M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC DDS.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $89 FROM $60; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Bank of America Asia Economic Forecasts as of April 27 (Table); 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Among 2 analysts covering Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ameris Bancorp has $4500 highest and $4500 lowest target. $45’s average target is 12.84% above currents $39.88 stock price. Ameris Bancorp had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Tuesday, August 27.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30,000 activity. $30,000 worth of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was bought by McCague Elizabeth A on Tuesday, June 11.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Gardner Denver Hldgs Inc stake by 209,335 shares to 40,430 valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 4,060 shares and now owns 106,976 shares. Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ABCB shares while 37 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 42.53 million shares or 5.96% more from 40.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 21,620 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 19,351 shares. Jcsd Ltd Liability owns 4.95% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 187,100 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 939,198 shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.03% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Amalgamated Bankshares owns 7,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB). Salzhauer Michael owns 34,359 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) for 231 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 88,168 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stephens Investment Grp Lc holds 0.28% or 376,572 shares in its portfolio. Bard Assocs invested in 16,140 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Company holds 92,418 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 10.68 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbt Savings Bank N A New York reported 29,678 shares. Cahill Advsrs Incorporated, a Minnesota-based fund reported 9,105 shares. Associated Banc has 0.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 3.57% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Harvey Cap Mngmt holds 2.21% or 158,450 shares in its portfolio. Skytop Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 161,663 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.41% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 34.87M shares. Boston stated it has 47.66 million shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.68 million shares. 16,988 were accumulated by Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx. Private Tru Na has 0.83% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 91,522 are owned by Legacy Ptnrs. The Connecticut-based Endeavour Advisors has invested 1.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 71,538 are owned by Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corp.