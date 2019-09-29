Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Lifted Brunswick (BC) Stake by $795,375; Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lowered Its Position in Intelligent Sys New (INS) by $783,440

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Intelligent Sys Corp New (INS) by 9.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 27,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.26% . The institutional investor held 273,193 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 301,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Intelligent Sys Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 61,410 shares traded. Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) has risen 377.30% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 377.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INS News: 15/03/2018 – Intelligent Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intelligent Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INS); 09/05/2018 – Intelligent Systems 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Intelligent Systems Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Results; 15/03/2018 – INTELLIGENT SYSTEMS CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 17,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 148,485 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81 million, up from 130,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $51.74. About 535,506 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc, which manages about $156.23M and $148.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,823 shares to 17,299 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “cbdMD, Inc. to Change NYSE American Ticker from LEVB to YCBD – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Names Finance Executive Jeff Zheng to its Board of Directors – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Evans Bancorp Selected for the Sandler Oâ€™Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Intelligent Systems Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercorp Reports Increased Reserves and Resources at the GC Mine – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8,455 shares to 80,493 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW) by 2,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,615 shares, and cut its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc.