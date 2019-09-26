Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Increased Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding; Shorts at GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (GSWTF) Raised By 22.98%

GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) had an increase of 22.98% in short interest. GSWTF’s SI was 165,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 22.98% from 134,900 shares previously. With 130,600 avg volume, 1 days are for GETSWIFT LTD. ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:GSWTF)’s short sellers to cover GSWTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5068. About 54,378 shares traded. GetSwift Limited (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Ciena Corp (CIEN) stake by 2556.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 27,355 shares as Ciena Corp (CIEN)’s stock rose 17.85%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 28,425 shares with $1.17M value, up from 1,070 last quarter. Ciena Corp now has $6.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 2.50 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Rev $646.1M; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 05/03/2018 Ciena FYQ1 On Tap: Street Looks to Cloud, 5G To Bolster Soft Telco Environment — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EBITDA $77.1M

Getswift Limited, a technology company, provides secure cloud SaaS platform for delivery businesses in Australia and internationally. The company has market cap of $94.75 million. It offers logistics software. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important GetSwift Limited (OTCMKTS:GSWTF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Pivotal Announcement Steepens Trajectory For GetSwift – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2017.

Among 10 analysts covering Ciena (NYSE:CIEN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ciena has $5600 highest and $4300 lowest target. $49.40’s average target is 23.07% above currents $40.14 stock price. Ciena had 14 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Thursday, August 29. Nomura maintained the shares of CIEN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 7 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, September 6. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4300 target in Friday, September 6 report. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Friday, June 7 with “Buy”. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 6 by Barclays Capital.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Selective Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) stake by 157,984 shares to 530 valued at $40,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) stake by 12,900 shares and now owns 47,726 shares. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CIEN shares while 134 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 129.42 million shares or 6.93% less from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com reported 0.07% stake. Finance Mgmt Professionals reported 0.02% stake. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us reported 690,380 shares. Paloma Prns Company reported 347,721 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Optimum Invest Advisors owns 0.44% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 33,195 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust invested in 1.02 million shares or 1.66% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 390,074 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Group reported 1.89M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). C M Bidwell & Assoc owns 11,575 shares. Highland Cap LP has invested 0.24% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 323,869 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 10,908 shares.

