Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Its Stake in Hanover Ins Group (THG) by $2.99 Million; As Ross Stores (ROST) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Its Stake

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 26,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 88,948 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 115,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 172,942 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 9471.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 307,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 311,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.97 million, up from 3,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.5. About 1.55 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.93 (NOT $3.29) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores forecast fails to impress; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES 4Q EPS $1.19, EST. 92C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q EPS $1.11; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2019 SHR $3.92 TO $4.05 INCLUDING ITEMS

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares to 775,453 shares, valued at $59.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 20,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,922 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 31,140 shares. Alps holds 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 4,420 shares. 12,153 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards &. Scotia holds 0% or 2,964 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.92% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 32,481 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc owns 28,528 shares. Van Eck has invested 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cim Limited has 6,142 shares. Company Of Vermont reported 104 shares. 4.56 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. 5,490 were reported by Tuttle Tactical Mngmt. 75,642 are owned by Mackay Shields Limited Company. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 204,178 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

