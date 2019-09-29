Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake; Putnam Investments Trimmed Packaging Of America (PKG) Holding

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 12.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 29,575 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 215,337 shares with $9.94M value, down from 244,912 last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 376,559 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED

Putnam Investments Llc decreased Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) stake by 8.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Putnam Investments Llc sold 13,521 shares as Packaging Corp Of America (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Putnam Investments Llc holds 143,206 shares with $13.65M value, down from 156,727 last quarter. Packaging Corp Of America now has $10.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $105.6. About 495,747 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. QTS Realty Trust has $5600 highest and $4600 lowest target. $50.67’s average target is -0.47% below currents $50.91 stock price. QTS Realty Trust had 5 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Wednesday, July 31 to “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4600 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) on Thursday, September 19 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gabelli Funds Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 77,620 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Zimmer Partners LP has 1.4% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 2.86 million shares. Fdx Advsr owns 7,794 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 8,730 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,667 shares. 12,868 were accumulated by Lpl Finance Lc. Sei holds 0.05% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 324,961 shares. Foster & Motley Incorporated accumulated 20,912 shares. Westpac stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 2,532 are owned by Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Com. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 528,896 shares. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Liability owns 1.35% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 667,800 shares. Cim Inv Mangement reported 6,280 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity. The insider REHBERGER WAYNE M bought $50,050.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Chart Inds Inc stake by 23,475 shares to 110,665 valued at $8.51 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) stake by 4,850 shares and now owns 50,815 shares. Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech Com owns 312 shares. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Ltd invested in 19,966 shares. Sei Invs Co owns 41,833 shares. Boston Advsr Limited holds 0.07% or 14,081 shares in its portfolio. 97,552 are held by Jlb & Associate Incorporated. Gam Holding Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 6,009 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 43,884 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.64% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 34,275 shares. Moreover, Brookstone Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 22,817 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 151,304 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Midas Mngmt Corporation has invested 1.21% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv accumulated 12,687 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 279 shares in its portfolio. 89 were reported by Gradient Ltd Com. 36,017 are held by Shell Asset Mngmt.

Putnam Investments Llc increased Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE:BKD) stake by 280,200 shares to 588,220 valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Orchard Therapeutics Plc stake by 774,853 shares and now owns 1.16M shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.