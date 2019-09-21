Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Boosted Its Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $630,200; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Cut Its At&T Com (T) Holding by $384,549

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 11,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 62,080 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 73,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 04/04/2018 – Arbitration Questioned for U.S. Challenge of AT&T Bid for Time Warner; 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 04/04/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASKS ABOUT CHANGING TURNER ARBITRATION OFFER; 21/03/2018 – United States v. AT&T is Heating Up; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 58,120 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02 million, up from 53,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $135.57. About 271,431 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Glendale Eye Medical Group Partners with Trilogy Eye Medical Group (Acuity Eye Group™); 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–SUPPLIES: Visual Acuity Charts . – 36C24718Q0429; 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – EXPECT HEADWINDS IN HOME CENTER/SHOWROOM SALES CHANNEL TO CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 05/03/2018 Acuity Hospital of South Texas Hires Tammy Holland as Chief Clinical Officer; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T CEO reiterates strategy at conference – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More high-level HBO execs to exit – report – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Movie Business Is A Strong Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has 3.12 million shares for 4.49% of their portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation Ny owns 40,214 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.93% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 32,867 shares. Finemark Financial Bank & stated it has 356,303 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. St Johns Limited reported 15,100 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt accumulated 292,280 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc holds 908,386 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Schnieders Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 156,571 shares. Town Country Bancorp Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 1.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Smith Moore & Co accumulated 135,633 shares. Waters Parkerson And Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.73% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Naples Global Advsr Lc reported 0.59% stake. Edmp invested in 70,577 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Rench Wealth Mgmt holds 167,013 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.94B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Pioneer Trust Bank N A, which manages about $241.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 258 shares to 687 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold AYI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 36.22 million shares or 2.48% more from 35.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer And reported 20,513 shares. 281,699 are held by Bank & Trust Of America De. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 2,290 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 20,505 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 1,182 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Missouri-based Fin Counselors Inc has invested 0.06% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Value Advisers Lc accumulated 1.50 million shares. Generation Investment Llp stated it has 3.37M shares or 3.21% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 581 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,500 are owned by Daiwa. Vulcan Value Prtnrs invested in 411,594 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 33,522 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California-based San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 170,210 shares to 128,530 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 51,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,910 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Acuity Brands to Showcase Select Luminaires Using Virtual Reality Technology at LIGHTFAIR® International 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Acuity Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:AYI – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acuity Brands (AYI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Acuity Brands, Inc. To Present At The Oppenheimer 14th Annual Industrial Conference on May 8, 2019 in New York – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.