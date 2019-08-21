Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Boosted Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) Stake by $8.54 Million; Family Management Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $821,760

Family Management Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 6,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 25,696 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 19,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.33. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – United Tech Disagrees With Several of the Assertions Contained in the Third Point Letter; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES INCREASE IN PRATT INVENTORY TURNS; 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UTC set to win EU approval for $23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: `HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ IN REVENUE SYNERGIES OF COL DEAL; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (IART) by 568.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 155,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 182,585 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, up from 27,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 380,400 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,668 shares to 3,002 shares, valued at $570,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,165 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 105,916 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.44% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 86,124 shares. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Company invested in 0.08% or 29,541 shares. United Asset Strategies accumulated 16,163 shares or 0.49% of the stock. 31,905 are owned by Cap Investment Advsr. The California-based Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 34,072 shares stake. Leisure Cap accumulated 5,955 shares. Notis reported 40,570 shares stake. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,032 shares. Fairfield Bush & reported 0.13% stake. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 2,095 shares. Omers Administration Corp has invested 2.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Argi Inv Svcs Limited holds 0.02% or 2,698 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt holds 329,311 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Invsts holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 1.14 million shares. Bessemer Inc has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Group One Trading Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company holds 0% or 81,791 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated has 483,286 shares. 6.30M are held by Vanguard Grp Inc. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 18,764 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh invested in 0.16% or 253,855 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 2.44M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Vaughan Nelson LP has invested 0.83% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 163,093 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 8,114 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research Inc reported 8,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 53,925 shares to 179,552 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 33,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,275 shares, and cut its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

