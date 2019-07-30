Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Boosted Childrens Pl (PLCE) Holding By $1.16 Million; Laffer Investments Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) stake by 14.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 11,910 shares as Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE)’s stock rose 14.55%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 93,375 shares with $9.08 million value, up from 81,465 last quarter. Childrens Pl Inc now has $1.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 204,746 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC -SEES 25% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place: 10% off sale — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Sales $1.92B-$1.935B; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.92 BLN TO $1.935 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Adj EPS $1.87

Laffer Investments increased Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) stake by 6.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 391 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB)’s stock declined 6.17%. The Laffer Investments holds 6,887 shares with $579.06M value, up from 6,496 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries Nv now has $31.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.15. About 673,568 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stake by 110,615 shares to 192,887 valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del stake by 141,000 shares and now owns 232,165 shares. Adtalem Global Ed Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,345 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Paloma Partners Mgmt Co accumulated 2,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 15,095 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 7,315 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Advisory Ltd Liability Co stated it has 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. 76,722 were accumulated by Smith Graham Advisors Limited Partnership. 45,392 were reported by Point72 Asset Limited Partnership. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 22 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Group Limited Company has invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 38,043 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Among 7 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Children’s Place had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $130 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness given on Monday, March 4. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $97 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PLCE, LECO, DGX – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mox Reports positive on Children’s Place – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Capri Holdings’ (CPRI) Q1 Earnings Might Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “This Chemical Stock Could Burn Bulls, Says Analyst – Schaeffers Research” published on July 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Announces Final Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LyondellBasell Industries had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. Nomura upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.