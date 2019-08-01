Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Decreased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $1.26 Million; Ws Management Lllp Holding In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Was Raised

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 50,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 368,210 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42M, down from 418,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.77. About 2.09 million shares traded or 44.44% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY & TSINGSHAN STAINLESS JOINT VENTURE FILES REQUEST

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $6.37 during the last trading session, reaching $304.76. About 609,445 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI CHOLESTEROL DRUG PRALUENT SUCCEEDS IN MAJOR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 03/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma 1Q Net $478M; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Showed Positive Phase 3 Results in Adolescents With Inadequately Controlled Moderate-To-Severe Atopic Dermatitis; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN)

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares to 104,917 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,242 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 11,910 shares to 93,375 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.38M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.