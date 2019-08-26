Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Boosted Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN); Ulysses Management Lowered Its T (TMUS) Holding by $690,000

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 341,162 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.06. About 1.31M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Claure, Combes to Collaborate on Planned Combination With T-Mobile; 11/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Trades Up 3.0% on T-Mobile/Sprint Speculation; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 30/04/2018 – 5G sounds amazing – but Sprint and T-Mobile’s merger won’t provide any instant miracles; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.95 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 37,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Corp (NYSE:DIS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews holds 0% or 4,200 shares. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 5,140 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Com reported 3,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 338 shares. Quaker Capital Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 12.04% or 455,724 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 43,605 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.26% stake. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 1.76 million shares or 0% of the stock. Tekne Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 11.53% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 644,253 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 36,857 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 399,708 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd stated it has 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 28,699 shares. Ameritas Inv Inc reported 4,082 shares. Bruce And holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 148,058 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 554 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Oppenheimer Asset Inc reported 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Daiwa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ashford Mngmt Inc owns 836,898 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc holds 0% or 27,535 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 81,522 shares. Fmr Ltd Co holds 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 737,068 shares. Braun Stacey invested 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

