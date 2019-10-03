Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Boosted Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stake by $464,440 as Stock Value Declined; Boston Common Asset Management Lifted Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by $7.67 Million as Valuation Declined

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 27,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 529,949 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24M, up from 502,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.54. About 490,138 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 45,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 225,874 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.27M, up from 180,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $441.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $169.59. About 6.27 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 14/05/2018 – ADRs Slightly Higher; Alibaba, BP and Novartis Trade Actively; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 04/04/2018 – Tencent and Alibaba share the same strategy: Invest in the most promising online and mobile services that emerge in China; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Paytm Mall grabs $2bn valuation with new Softbank/Alibaba investment; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Forget The Trade War – Buy Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba gains a bull on seasonality – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Alibaba Stock Will Gain From Falling Digital Media Losses – Investorplace.com” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba: Too Cheap For Too Long – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If Alibaba Stock is Going to Rally Again, Now is the Time – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 46,696 shares to 123,604 shares, valued at $5.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 29,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,723 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $645.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 29,575 shares to 215,337 shares, valued at $9.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,498 shares, and cut its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9.33 million were accumulated by Brookfield Asset Mgmt. Point72 Asset Management Lp accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Mairs And Pwr holds 0.1% or 475,095 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 285,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 749,256 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Stifel Corp holds 176,255 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 172,600 shares. Sit Inv Assocs owns 735,697 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.14% or 50,000 shares. Whittier has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc holds 581,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,694 are owned by Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Company. Counselors Of Maryland Lc stated it has 863,780 shares.

More notable recent Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shareholders Are Down 19% – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Physicians Realty Trust: Specialty hREIT With Strong Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Healthcare REITs for a Secure Yield in Any Market – Nasdaq” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Physicians Realty Trust: 3 Things To Consider Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.