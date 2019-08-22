Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Boosted By $1.64 Million Its Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Position; Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Has Boosted Grainger W W (GWW) Position

Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd increased Grainger W W Inc (GWW) stake by 8.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd acquired 252,968 shares as Grainger W W Inc (GWW)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Longview Partners Guernsey Ltd holds 3.41M shares with $1.03 billion value, up from 3.16M last quarter. Grainger W W Inc now has $14.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $273.71. About 59,296 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 16/04/2018 – W W Grainger Inc expected to post earnings of $3.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 02/04/2018 Grainger Names Thomas Okray CFO; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 25/04/2018 – Grainger Increases Quarterly Dividend By 6.3 Percent; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N SAYS CFO RON JADIN TO RETIRE

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) stake by 40.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity acquired 46,805 shares as Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s stock declined 8.63%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 163,691 shares with $5.74 million value, up from 116,886 last quarter. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.22. About 54,798 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has $65 highest and $57 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 126.56% above currents $27.22 stock price. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WW Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – WW Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is 4.40% above currents $273.71 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. The stock has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21. Buckingham Research maintained W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $316 target.

