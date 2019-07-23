Mesabi Trust (MSB) to pay $0.21 on Aug 20, 2019; Ota Financial Group LP Lifted Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Holding By $735,392

Ota Financial Group Lp increased Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) stake by 218.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ota Financial Group Lp acquired 52,528 shares as Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA)’s stock declined 24.50%. The Ota Financial Group Lp holds 76,556 shares with $1.09 million value, up from 24,028 last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg now has $886.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 246,186 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:MSB) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Mesabi Trust’s current price of $28.89 translates into 0.73% yield. Mesabi Trust’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 75,229 shares traded or 39.17% up from the average. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has risen 24.73% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $379.04 million.