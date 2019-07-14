Mesabi Trust (MSB) to pay $0.21 on Aug 20, 2019; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Cut Ppl (PPL) Stake By $9.48 Million

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) is expected to pay $0.21 on Aug 20, 2019. (NYSE:MSB) shareholders before Jul 29, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Mesabi Trust’s current price of $31.49 translates into 0.67% yield. Mesabi Trust’s dividend has Jul 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 77,710 shares traded or 45.37% up from the average. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has risen 24.73% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB); 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 3.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 305,700 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 8.86M shares with $281.16M value, down from 9.16 million last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 2.89 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – PPL Reaffirms View of 5%-6% Compound Annual EPS Growth From 2018-2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Mesabi Trust shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sfe Inv Counsel has 1.83% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 138,783 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 11,800 shares. Pnc Services Gp Inc holds 7,002 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Ameriprise Inc owns 7,605 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,977 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Whittier has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Optimum Inv, Illinois-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 34,000 shares. Beddow Mgmt stated it has 490,440 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Credit Suisse Ag owns 80,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Valueworks Ltd Liability Com stated it has 3.4% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Freestone Capital reported 184,040 shares.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $413.15 million.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $14,691 activity. $14,691 worth of stock was bought by Radke Robin M. on Wednesday, February 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 64,036 shares. Atria Invests Limited Company has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Hudock Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 84,560 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Intact Investment owns 141,300 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 8,206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Company invested in 0.01% or 2,149 shares. Bank & Trust reported 0.17% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Westpac Banking holds 90,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.06 million are owned by First Advsrs Lp. Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.67M shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 11,434 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Van Eck owns 2,722 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.36M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.07% or 14,006 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 16,333 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.75% above currents $30.26 stock price. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, February 7, the company rating was downgraded by Evercore. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Colony Cap Inc New stake by 2.10 million shares to 8.25M valued at $43.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Victory Cap Hldgs Inc stake by 73,490 shares and now owns 353,933 shares. South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) was raised too.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.51 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.