Mesabi Trust (MSB) Reaches $22.83 Yearly Low; Last Week Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Vodafone Group (LON:VOD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vodafone Group has GBX 250 highest and GBX 144 lowest target. GBX 188.43’s average target is 25.15% above currents GBX 150.56 stock price. Vodafone Group had 37 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank. Berenberg maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. HSBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) rating on Thursday, March 21. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and GBX 170 target. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, May 15. The stock of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, April 26. Deutsche Bank maintained Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. See Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) latest ratings:

The stock of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) hit a new 52-week low and has $21.69 target or 5.00% below today’s $22.83 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $299.53 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. If the $21.69 price target is reached, the company will be worth $14.98 million less. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $22.83. About 60,843 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has declined 2.29% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Mesabi Trust shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 2.01 million shares or 2.72% less from 2.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Beddow Cap Management reported 490,440 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 7,605 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 133,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valueworks Llc reported 173,296 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Freestone Cap Hldgs Ltd Company owns 184,040 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) for 8,996 shares. Hartwell J M L P stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0% or 600 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com holds 8,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 80,000 were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Tower Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 4 shares. Sfe Counsel holds 1.83% in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) or 138,783 shares. Tocqueville Asset L P holds 0.01% or 34,000 shares in its portfolio.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company has market cap of $299.53 million.

