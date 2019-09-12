Mesabi Trust (MSB) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Comparison side by side

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) compete against each other in the Diversified Investments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesabi Trust 28 8.20 N/A 3.37 7.99 Solar Capital Ltd. 21 5.79 N/A 1.70 12.24

In table 1 we can see Mesabi Trust and Solar Capital Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Solar Capital Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Mesabi Trust. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Mesabi Trust’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesabi Trust 0.00% 215.1% 137.9% Solar Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Mesabi Trust and Solar Capital Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesabi Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Solar Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Solar Capital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 consensus price target and a 7.81% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18% of Mesabi Trust shares and 61.37% of Solar Capital Ltd. shares. About 0.26% of Mesabi Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.94% are Solar Capital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesabi Trust -3.21% -9.89% -7.31% 1.4% -2.29% 13.42% Solar Capital Ltd. 0% 1.86% -2.31% 1.57% -2.58% 8.18%

For the past year Mesabi Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Solar Capital Ltd.

Summary

Mesabi Trust beats Solar Capital Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund??s investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.