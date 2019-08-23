Mesabi Trust (MSB) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Contrasting side by side

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mesabi Trust
|29
|6.50
|N/A
|3.37
|7.99
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|13
|15.46
|N/A
|-0.05
|0.00
Demonstrates Mesabi Trust and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mesabi Trust
|0.00%
|215.1%
|137.9%
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Mesabi Trust and Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18% and 9.24%. Insiders held 0.26% of Mesabi Trust shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mesabi Trust
|-3.21%
|-9.89%
|-7.31%
|1.4%
|-2.29%
|13.42%
|Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
|2.22%
|2.46%
|3.65%
|10.25%
|8.72%
|13.82%
For the past year Mesabi Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund.
Summary
Mesabi Trust beats Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 8 factors.
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.
