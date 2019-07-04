Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

We are contrasting Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust 12 8.98 N/A 1.15 11.36 Mesabi Trust 29 8.93 N/A 3.47 8.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mesa Royalty Trust and Mesabi Trust. Mesabi Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Mesa Royalty Trust is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mesa Royalty Trust and Mesabi Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 0.00% 75.1% 62.8% Mesabi Trust 0.00% 219.3% 147.7%

Risk & Volatility

Mesa Royalty Trust’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.29 beta. Mesabi Trust’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Mesa Royalty Trust’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Mesabi Trust which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Mesa Royalty Trust is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesabi Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mesa Royalty Trust and Mesabi Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.5% and 16%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Mesabi Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mesa Royalty Trust -3.51% 0.51% 5.99% -1.61% -15.03% 20.06% Mesabi Trust -1.04% -6.63% 1.97% 10.79% 24.73% 24.78%

For the past year Mesa Royalty Trust has weaker performance than Mesabi Trust

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Mesabi Trust beats Mesa Royalty Trust.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.