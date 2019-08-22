Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) to pay $0.03 on Oct 31, 2019; Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Its Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (AMAT) Stake

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) is expected to pay $0.03 on Oct 31, 2019. (NYSE:MTR) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.03 dividend. Mesa Royalty Trust’s current price of $6.88 translates into 0.39% yield. Mesa Royalty Trust’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 33,228 shares traded or 322.53% up from the average. Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) has declined 29.73% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MTR News: 02/04/2018 – Mesa Royalty Trust Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K; 18/04/2018 – MESA ROYALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TRUST INCOME FOR APRIL 2018; 19/03/2018 Mesa Royalty Trust Announces Trust Income for March 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mesa Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTR)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (AMAT) stake by 25.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 9,315 shares as Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 45,984 shares with $1.82 million value, up from 36,669 last quarter. Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. now has $43.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $46.83. About 5.20 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 5.92% above currents $46.83 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.82 million. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado; and the Yellow Creek field of Wyoming. It has a 6 P/E ratio.